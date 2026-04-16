India’s first integrated highway trauma care system launched in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Wednesday, April 15, launched Project Sanjeevani, the country’s first fully integrated trauma care and highway rescue protocol, to be piloted on a 251-km stretch of National Highway 44 between Hyderabad and Adilabad.

The project, being implemented by SaveLIFE Foundation in collaboration with the state government and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), with support from Vertis Foundation, targets one of India’s highest-burden highway corridors for road crash fatalities.

The launch was part of Telangana’s “Arrive Alive” Road Safety Week (April 13–17), held under the state’s 99-day action plan, Praja Palana-Pragati Pranalika.

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Officials said the pilot is designed to serve as a replicable national model, with plans for scale-up across other national highway corridors in Telangana and across the country.

“The real test lies in whether standard operating procedures (SOP) are consistently practiced and embedded into everyday systems. Our experience shows that even well-engineered infrastructure can emerge as accident hotspots if safety is not fully integrated,” said Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary, Government of Telangana.

Transport Commissioner K Ilambarithi stressed the urgency of improving post-crash response systems. “Lives depend on how quickly and effectively we act. Ambulance personnel must be trained, equipped, and made aware of protocols, alongside stronger enforcement, highway patrolling, and improved road engineering,” he said.

Ilambarithi added that efforts are also underway to strengthen driver education and address accident-prone black spots.