India’s first intranasal vaccine for COVID-19 gets DCGI approval

Announcing the achievements, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya termed it a 'big boost to India's fight against COVID-19.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 6th September 2022 3:50 pm IST
New Delhi: India’s first intranasal COVID-19 vaccine by Bharat Biotech on Tuesday got approval from the Drug Controller General of India for the 18+ age group for restricted use in emergency situations.

Announcing the achievements, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya termed it a ‘big boost to India’s fight against COVID-19.

“Big Boost to India’s Fight Against COVID-19! Bharat Biotech’s ChAd36-SARS-CoV-S COVID-19 (Chimpanzee Adenovirus Vectored) recombinant nasal vaccine approved by @CDSCO_INDIA_INF for primary immunization against COVID-19 in 18+ age group for restricted use in emergency situation,” Mandaviya tweeted.

In the subsequent tweet he said, “This step will further strengthen our collective fight against the pandemic.

“India has harnessed its science, R&D, and human resources in the fight against COVID-19 under PM @NarendraModi Ji’s leadership. With the science-driven approach & Sabka Prayas, we will defeat COVID-19”, he said.

