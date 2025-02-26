‘India’s Got Latent’ controversy: Apoorva Makhija appears before Maharashtra Cyber Cell for questioning

Mumbai: Social media influencer Apoorva Makhija was summoned by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell, and was asked to appear for questioning.

She recorded her statement with regards to the ‘India’s Got Latent’ controversy which has caused uproar in many sections of the society.

Both Maharashtra Cyber and Mumbai police are pursuing the matter after YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia made controversial remarks on Samay Raina’s YouTube show, in which Apoorva is also involved. The Maharashtra Cyber Cell has so far recorded statements of more than 6 people in the India’s Got Latent case.

Earlier, Ranveer Allahbadia had issued a statement expressing his fear over being subjected to violence as people have barged in his mother’s clinic. At the time, he took to his Instagram, and shared a note in which he wrote, “My team and I are cooperating with the police and all other authorities. I will follow due process and be available to all agencies. My remark about parents was insensitive and disrespectful. It is my moral responsibility to do better and I am genuinely sorry. I’m watching death threats pour in from people saying that they want to kill me and hurt my family. People have invaded my mother’s clinic posing as patients”.

However, he expressed his faith in India’s judicial system, and said that he will put up a fight and won’t bow down in front of people who are threatening him.

He further mentioned, “I’m feeling scared and I don’t know what to do. But I’m not running away. I have full faith in the police and the judicial system of India”.

The controversy erupted after comments made by Ranveer Allahbadia about parents and sex on comedian Samay Raina’s show went viral on social media, sparking widespread backlash.