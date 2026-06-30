India’s Got Latent isn’t the same anymore, and now we know why

Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent is back, but many fans feel the show no longer has the same raw madness that made it blow up in the first place.

At first, viewers blamed the change on brand promotions. The new season feels more polished, more commercial and, at times, more like a marketing property than the chaotic comedy show people fell in love with. But a viral post has now pointed out another reason: the show is no longer just entertainment. It is also a legal operation.

Latent Season 2 reportedly has 12 lawyers credited, and their work is not limited to handling one controversy. From talent contracts, content clearance, music licensing and sponsor agreements to platform compliance and legal risk around jokes, every episode has to pass several layers before it reaches the audience.

The post also mentions how Season 1’s controversy changed everything. After FIRs, public outrage and legal scrutiny, unscripted comedy no longer remains fully unscripted. Every joke about a public figure, brand, community or real event can become a legal issue. That fear naturally changes how a show is made.

And that is exactly why Latent may not feel the same anymore. The edge is still there, but it now comes with disclaimers, approvals and silent restrictions.

Why Indian comedy struggles to go global?

This also points to a bigger problem with Indian comedy. For a show to find a global audience, it needs freedom, risk and unpredictability. But in India, a joke can turn into a police complaint before it becomes a punchline. That makes it difficult for comedy to grow beyond safe formats.

Indian cinema has gone global, but Indian stand-up and internet comedy still struggle to travel the same way. Not because the talent is missing, but because the fear around what can and cannot be said is always present.

So maybe the issue is not that India’s Got Latent has changed. Maybe the system around it has forced it to.