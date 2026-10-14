India’s Jakarta embassy introduces Dewi, its new AI-powered guide

The embassy also introduced its new digital representative with a cheerful invitation: “Follow us, and say Halo to Dewi!”

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Woman in traditional attire speaking in an office setting with potted plants behind her.
Dewi, the new AI face of the Embassy of India in Jakarta

Singapore: When a ‘godly’ AI avatar makes her debut during Navaratri and Durga Puja, even digital diplomacy seems to have found its own divine touch, complete with a social media presence and a friendly “Halo” for her followers.

Meet Dewi, the new AI face of the Embassy of India in Jakarta, where technology meets cultural symbolism, giving digital diplomacy a ‘goddess moment’.

Announcing her arrival on social media on Tuesday, Indian Ambassador to Indonesia Sandeep Chakravorty said the embassy’s AI avatar is ready to “guide her followers” on the “auspicious occasion of Navaratri and Durga Puja”.

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The embassy also introduced its new digital representative with a cheerful invitation: “Follow us, and say Halo to Dewi!”

The name is a fitting choice for her Indonesian home. “Dewi” means goddess in Indonesian, lending the virtual guide a local identity while adding a festive touch to her launch.

But this ‘goddess’ has a distinctly modern brief. Rather than dispensing divine blessings, Dewi is expected to help people access information on culture, travel, scholarships, business and investment opportunities, besides providing consular updates.

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“Culture, travel, scholarships, business, investment opportunities and consular updates — all coming closer to you! Bringing you stories and updates from across the India–Indonesia partnership,” the mission said in a social media post.

“Stay informed, stay connected!” it added.

The initiative is aimed at bringing information about India and the India-Indonesia partnership closer to audiences, including Indians living in Indonesia and Indonesians interested in exploring India.

According to the Indian mission, Indonesia is home to approximately 1,30,000 Persons of Indian Origin and around 15,000 Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), most of whom are professionals, including chartered accountants, teachers and engineers.

Several regional and pan-Indian community associations are active in Jakarta and other major Indonesian cities.

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