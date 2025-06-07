India’s most liked Instagram posts? All 4 belong to Virat Kohli

Hyderabad: These days, social media is everywhere! Whether it’s Instagram, Twitter, or Snapchat, people in India are using these apps like never before. From cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli to film stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Mahesh Babu, Thalapathy Vijay, and Samantha, fans love to follow their favorite celebs and get daily updates.

But guess what? One man is ruling the Instagram game in India—and that’s Virat Kohli!

Virat Kohli’s Posts Are Breaking All Records

Virat Kohli is not just a cricket superstar—he’s a social media star too! All top 4 most-liked Instagram posts in Indiaare his. Yes, all 4!

1) T20 World Cup 2024 win – 22.5 million likes

2) IPL 2025 victory post – 19.8 million likes

3) His emotional Test retirement – 19.7 million likes

4) Anushka Sharma’s birthday post – 19.7 million likes

From cricket wins to sweet family moments, fans just can’t stop loving his posts!

What About the World?

Globally, Instagram has seen some crazy records too. Remember that simple egg photo? It got nearly 60 million likes! And football star Lionel Messi’s World Cup photo got over 70 million. Still, in India—no one beats Kohli.

In a world where millions of photos are posted every day, it’s not easy to stand out. But Virat Kohli does it again and again—on the field and on your feed. He’s not just a legend in cricket, but also the king of Instagram in India!