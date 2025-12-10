India’s most watched web series of 2025, ranked by IMDb

Hyderabad: Indian web series have grown rapidly year after year. What began as a small digital movement has now become a major part of entertainment in India. With better storytelling, stronger characters, and high quality production, Indian creators are attracting huge audiences. Platforms are investing more in bold ideas, and viewers now enjoy stories that feel real, rooted, and engaging.

IMDb has played an important role in showcasing India’s streaming success. Millions of global viewers search, rate, and follow Indian titles every day. This global attention proves that Indian series are no longer limited to local audiences.

Top 10 Most Popular Indian Series of 2025

1. The Ba***ds of Bollywood

2. Black Warrant

3. Paatal Lok Season 2

4. Panchayat Season 4

5. Mandala Murders

6. Khauf

7. Special Ops Season 2

8. Khakee: The Bengal Chapter

9. The Family Man Season 3

10. Criminal Justice: A Family Matter

The Most Popular Indian Series of 2025 list reflects this global reach. The ranking is based on page views from IMDb’s more than 250 million monthly visitors, and only titles with an average rating of 6 or higher were considered. Crime thrillers dominated the list, while returning franchises like Paatal Lok and Panchayat continued to shine.