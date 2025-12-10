India’s most watched web series of 2025, ranked by IMDb

The ranking is based on page views from IMDb’s more than 250 million monthly visitors, and only titles with an average rating of 6 or higher were considered

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 10th December 2025 12:01 pm IST
India
IMDb Top TV Shows 2025

Hyderabad: Indian web series have grown rapidly year after year. What began as a small digital movement has now become a major part of entertainment in India. With better storytelling, stronger characters, and high quality production, Indian creators are attracting huge audiences. Platforms are investing more in bold ideas, and viewers now enjoy stories that feel real, rooted, and engaging.

IMDb has played an important role in showcasing India’s streaming success. Millions of global viewers search, rate, and follow Indian titles every day. This global attention proves that Indian series are no longer limited to local audiences. 

 1. The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Add as a preferred source on Google
“King

 2. Black Warrant

 3. Paatal Lok Season 2

 4. Panchayat Season 4

Memory Khan Seminar

 5. Mandala Murders

 6. Khauf

 7. Special Ops Season 2

 8. Khakee: The Bengal Chapter

 9. The Family Man Season 3

 10. Criminal Justice: A Family Matter

The Most Popular Indian Series of 2025 list reflects this global reach. The ranking is based on page views from IMDb’s more than 250 million monthly visitors, and only titles with an average rating of 6 or higher were considered. Crime thrillers dominated the list, while returning franchises like Paatal Lok and Panchayat continued to shine.

Tags
Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 10th December 2025 12:01 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest OTT updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Chandra Mouli

Chandra Mouli

Chandra Mouli is a Hyderabad-based journalist and sub-editor at Siasat.com. Specializing in entertainment, he covers Tollywood, Bollywood, television, and lifestyle, while also writing movie reviews.
Back to top button