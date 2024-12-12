India’s nuclear power capacity has doubled in last 10 years: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: India’s nuclear power generation capacity has nearly doubled in the last 10 years from 4,780 MW in 2014 to 8,180 MW in 2024, the Parliament was informed.

Highlighting the significant progress and future potential of India’s atomic energy programme, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Department of Atomic Energy, Jitendra Singh has informed the Lok Sabha that the capacity is projected to triple to 22,480 MW by 2031-32.

He elaborated on key developments and outlined a roadmap for achieving greater self-reliance in nuclear power generation.

Jitendra Singh emphasised the revision of India’s power distribution framework, which has increased the home state’s share of electricity from atomic plants to 50 per cent, with 35 per cent allocated to neighbouring states and 15 per cent to the national grid. This new formula ensures equitable resource distribution and reflects the federal spirit of the nation.

The Union Minister attributed this progress to several transformative initiatives, including the bulk approval of 10 reactors, increased funding allocations, collaborations with Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), and limited private sector participation.

He credited advancements in technology and streamlined administrative processes for strengthening India’s nuclear infrastructure.

In addition to energy production, Jitendra Singh highlighted the diverse applications of atomic energy. He noted its extensive use in agriculture, including the development of 70 mutagenic crop varieties. In the healthcare sector, India has introduced advanced isotopes for cancer treatment, while in the defence sector, atomic energy processes have been used to develop cost-effective, lightweight bulletproof jackets.

The Union Minister also underscored India’s abundant thorium reserves, which constitute 21 per cent of the global total. Indigenous projects like “Bhavani” are being developed to harness this resource, reducing dependence on imported uranium and other materials.

He acknowledged the challenges in implementing atomic power projects, such as land acquisition, forest clearances, and equipment procurement, but reaffirmed the government’s commitment to addressing these issues.

He noted that nine atomic power projects are currently under construction, with several others in the pre-project stage, demonstrating India’s dedication to expanding nuclear energy capacity.

Jitendra Singh provided a historical perspective, highlighting projects like the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant, which gained momentum post-2014 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He reiterated India’s commitment to peaceful purposes of atomic energy, as envisioned by Homi Bhabha, and emphasised leveraging nuclear energy for sustainable development while aligning with the vision of ‘One Nation, One Government’.

This progress underscores India’s resolve to achieve energy self-sufficiency, drive innovation, and contribute significantly across sectors through the peaceful applications of nuclear energy, he added.