India’s richest woman gets richer, climbs up in billionaire list

With total net worth of USD 30 billion, she is not only the richest woman in India but also ranks as the 52nd wealthiest person globally.

India’s richest woman, Savitri Jindal, not only saw an increase in her wealth today but also become the top winner and climbed up on the Indian billionaire list.

Her net worth rose by USD 570 million today, making her the fourth-largest gainer.

BillionairesIncrease in wealth today (in millions)
Gautam AdaniUSD 1300
Prajogo PangestuUSD 1000
Masayoshi SonUSD 707
Savitri JindalUSD 570
Mukesh AmbaniUSD 538
Source: Forbes billionaire list

Fourth position on Indian billionaire list

With a total net worth of USD 30 billion, Savitri Jindal is not only the richest woman in India but also ranks as the 52nd wealthiest person globally.

In the Indian billionaire list, she holds the fourth position, trailing behind Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Gautam Adani, founder and chairman of the Adani Group, and Shiv Naadar of HCL Technologies.

She is the chairperson of the Jindal Group whose interests are steel, power, cement, infrastructure, etc.

Her net worth has witnessed a remarkable climb from USD 4.8 billion in 2020 to the current USD 30 billion.

In the list of the top 10 richest women in the world, Savitri Jindal is the only Indian. Following is the list of the top 10 richest women in the world.

NameNet worth (in billion)Country
Francoise Bettencourt MeyersUSD 96.5France
Alice WaltonUSD 65.8United States
Julia KochUSD 60.7United States
Jacqueline MarsUSD 38.5United States
Miriam AdelsonUSD 36.5United States
MacKenzie ScottUSD 34.4United States
Gina RinehartUSD 30.3Australia
Savitri JindalUSD 30.0India
Abigail JohnsonUSD 29.4United States
Rafaela Aponte-DiamantUSD 29.1Switzerland
Source: Forbes billionaire list

The list comprises six women from the United States of America (USA), with one each from France, Australia, India, and Switzerland.

