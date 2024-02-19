India’s richest woman gets richer, climbs up in billionaire list

India’s richest woman, Savitri Jindal, not only saw an increase in her wealth today but also become the top winner and climbed up on the Indian billionaire list.

Her net worth rose by USD 570 million today, making her the fourth-largest gainer.

Billionaires Increase in wealth today (in millions) Gautam Adani USD 1300 Prajogo Pangestu USD 1000 Masayoshi Son USD 707 Savitri Jindal USD 570 Mukesh Ambani USD 538 Source: Forbes billionaire list

Fourth position on Indian billionaire list

With a total net worth of USD 30 billion, Savitri Jindal is not only the richest woman in India but also ranks as the 52nd wealthiest person globally.

In the Indian billionaire list, she holds the fourth position, trailing behind Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Gautam Adani, founder and chairman of the Adani Group, and Shiv Naadar of HCL Technologies.

She is the chairperson of the Jindal Group whose interests are steel, power, cement, infrastructure, etc.

Her net worth has witnessed a remarkable climb from USD 4.8 billion in 2020 to the current USD 30 billion.

India’s Savitri Jindal on list of top 10 richest women in the world

In the list of the top 10 richest women in the world, Savitri Jindal is the only Indian. Following is the list of the top 10 richest women in the world.

Name Net worth (in billion) Country Francoise Bettencourt Meyers USD 96.5 France Alice Walton USD 65.8 United States Julia Koch USD 60.7 United States Jacqueline Mars USD 38.5 United States Miriam Adelson USD 36.5 United States MacKenzie Scott USD 34.4 United States Gina Rinehart USD 30.3 Australia Savitri Jindal USD 30.0 India Abigail Johnson USD 29.4 United States Rafaela Aponte-Diamant USD 29.1 Switzerland Source: Forbes billionaire list

The list comprises six women from the United States of America (USA), with one each from France, Australia, India, and Switzerland.