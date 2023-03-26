India’s Saweety Boora celebrating her win over China’s Wang Lina

New Delhi: Gold medalist Indias Saweety Boora (2L), Silver winner Chinas Wang Lina (L) and Bronze medalists in the 81 kg category pose during award ceremony at the 2023 IBA Womens Boxing World Championships, in New Delhi, Saturday, March 25, 2023. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)(PTI03_25_2023_000340B) New Delhi: Indias Saweety Boora poses with Gold metal during award ceremony, after winning over Chinas Wang Lina in 81 kg finals at the 2023 IBA Womens Boxing World Championships, in New Delhi, Saturday, March 25, 2023. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan) New Delhi: Indias Saweety Boora poses with Gold metal during award ceremony, after winning over Chinas Wang Lina in 81 kg finals at the 2023 IBA Womens Boxing World Championships, in New Delhi, Saturday, March 25, 2023. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)