India’s Saweety Boora celebrating her win over China’s Wang Lina

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th March 2023 3:52 pm IST
New Delhi: India's Saweety Boora celebrates her win over China's Wang Lina during the final match in 81 kg category at the 2023 IBA Womens Boxing World Championships, in New Delhi, Saturday, March 25, 2023. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)
New Delhi: Gold medalist Indias Saweety Boora (2L), Silver winner Chinas Wang Lina (L) and Bronze medalists in the 81 kg category pose during award ceremony at the 2023 IBA Womens Boxing World Championships, in New Delhi, Saturday, March 25, 2023. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)(PTI03_25_2023_000340B)
New Delhi: Indias Saweety Boora poses with Gold metal during award ceremony, after winning over Chinas Wang Lina in 81 kg finals at the 2023 IBA Womens Boxing World Championships, in New Delhi, Saturday, March 25, 2023. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)
New Delhi: Indias Saweety Boora poses with Gold metal during award ceremony, after winning over Chinas Wang Lina in 81 kg finals at the 2023 IBA Womens Boxing World Championships, in New Delhi, Saturday, March 25, 2023. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th March 2023 3:52 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button