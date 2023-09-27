India’s Sift Kaur Samra shoots gold, Ashi Chouksey bags bronze at Asian Games

The trio claimed the silver medal in the women's 50m rifle 3 position event with a total score of 1764 in the qualification.

Press Trust of India |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 27th September 2023 10:58 am IST
Hangzhou: Indian markswoman Sift Kaur Samra produced some excellent shooting to claim the gold medal in the individual 50m rifle 3 position event while Ashi Chouksey settled for the bronze at the Asian Games here on Wednesday.

Samra shot a world and Games record score of 469.6 to claim the yellow mettle while Chouksey managed 451.9 to bag the third position in the eight-women final.

Host nation China’s Qiongyue Zhang crashed what could have been an India one-two by winning the silver with a score of 462.3.

Before her triumph in the final, Samra broke the Asian Games record in qualification with a total score of 594 (out of 600) along with China’s Xia Siyu, who finished on top by virtue of higher inner 10 scores (closer to the centre of the target.)

Chouksey had a total of 590 and qualified in sixth position. Manini Kaushik, meanwhile, finished 18th with a score of 580.

