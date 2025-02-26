India’s tablet market clocks robust 42 pc growth in 2024

New Delhi: The Indian tablet market saw strong growth in 2024, with total shipments reaching 5.73 million units, a 42.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase, a report said on Wednesday.

According to data from the IDC’s ‘Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker’, both detachable and slate tablets contributed to this rise, growing by 30 per cent and 47.2 per cent YoY, respectively.

The consumer segment remained strong, registering a 19.2 per cent YoY growth — driven by attractive online promotions, discounts, and cashback offers.

Despite more than 60 per cent of shipments continued to be entry-level tablets, the ASP (average selling price) increased from $309 in FY2023 to $336 in FY2024 in the consumer segment.

The commercial segment performed even better, surging by 69.7 per cent YoY, largely due to a massive 104.5 per cent YoY increase in tablet demand for educational institutions, the report noted.

Government-funded education projects fuelled this growth, despite a 9.9 per cent YoY decline in the very large business (VLB) segment.

“With Android tablets getting better cameras, software updates, and app integration, tablets are becoming the device of choice for light productivity and entertainment and attracting a certain section of PC buyers,” said Priyansh Tiwari, research analyst, IDC India and South Asia.

Samsung dominated the Indian tablet market in 2024, capturing a 42.6 per cent overall share, the report said. The company led in both the commercial and consumer segments, with 51.1 per cent and 32.1 per cent shares, respectively.

Acer Group secured the second position in the market with an 18.7 per cent share in 2024.

Apple ranked third with an 11 per cent market share. The brand witnessed notable growth in both the commercial and consumer segments, increasing by 45.3 per cent and 4.7 per cent YoY, respectively.

Lenovo and Xiaomi tied for the fourth position with a 9 per cent market share each. Lenovo saw an 18.6 per cent YoY increase in the consumer segment, said the report.

Xiaomi’s tablet shipments surged by 101.7 per cent YoY, making it one of the fastest-growing brands in 2024. Its focus on both online and offline sales channels, along with new product launches, helped boost its market share.