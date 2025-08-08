Siasat.com has already brought you a list of breathtaking waterfalls and hidden gems near Hyderabad several times. Now, for those Hyderabadis with a true wanderlust for far-off destinations, we are taking you across the country to explore India’s tallest waterfalls.

From Karnataka’s rugged Western Ghats to Meghalaya’s mist-covered hills, India is home to waterfalls that rank among the tallest in Asia. These natural wonders are not only breathtaking in scale but also offer a chance to explore diverse landscapes and cultures. Here’s a look at the top five tallest waterfalls in India, along with how far each one is from Hyderabad.

Top 5 tallest waterfalls in India 2025 (and distance from Hyderabad)

1. Kunchikal Falls, Karnataka

At 455 meters (1493 ft), Kunchikal is India’s highest waterfall. It is formed by the Varahi River and is situated in the Agumbe rainforest. It is to be noted that entry to the falls is restricted as it lies within a hydroelectric project area. Visitors require permission from the Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) at Hulikal.

Distance from Hyderabad- Situated near Agumbe in Shimoga district, it lies approximately 700–800 km southwest of Hyderabad via Karnataka routes.

2. Barehipani Waterfalls, Odisha

Standing at 399 m (1309 ft), this two-tiered waterfall is listed as the second largest waterfall in India. It is located within Simlipal National Park, surrounded by dense forests and wildlife. It is open to visitors, but entry into Simlipal National Park requires a permit from the forest department, which is available at the park gates.

Distance from Hyderabad- Around 1200–1300 km by road or rail, requiring travel to the Mayurbhanj district in Odisha.

3. Nohkalikai Falls, Meghalaya

At 340 m (1115 ft), it is India’s tallest plunge waterfall, famous for its emerald green pool at the base. It is open to the public, with a small entry fee collected at the viewpoint by the Meghalaya tourism department.

Distance from Hyderabad- Located near Cherrapunji, it is roughly 2500 km away by a combination of air and road travel.

4. Nohsngithiang Waterfalls, Meghalaya

Measuring 315 m (1033 ft), this segmented waterfall flows in seven distinct streams during the monsoon. It is open to visitors year-round, though the best views are during the monsoon. No special permits are required.

Distance from Hyderabad- This waterfall is also near Cherrapunji, and approximately 2500 km from Hyderabad.

5. Dudhsagar Falls, Goa-Karnataka

At 310 m (1017 ft), this four-tiered waterfall is famed for its milky white appearance and the railway bridge cutting across its backdrop. It is open to the public, but trekking routes require permission from the Goa Forest Department. You can also take jeep safaris from the Goa side, which operate seasonally.

Distance from Hyderabad- Located on the Goa–Karnataka border, it is about 700-800 km from Hyderabad by road.