India’s U-19 team hailed after entering into World Cup Final

New Delhi: Former cricketers Madan Lal, Michael Vaughan and Aakash Chopra lauded India’s young cricketers after they defeated Australia by 96 runs as India reached their fourth consecutive U19 World Cup final.

The Yash Dhull-led side registered a brilliant victory over the three-time winners Australia in the second semi-final on Thursday at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua. They will now face England in the final on Saturday.

Madan Lal congratulated the India U19 side for their performance. “Congratulations #IndiaUnder19 team on reaching the Under-19 World Cup Final. Well played #yashdhull #ShaikRasheed @BCCI,” Lal tweeted.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan showered praise on captain Yash, who became only the third Indian captain after Virat Kohli and Unmukt Chand to register a ton in the U19 World Cup. He slammed a run-a-ball 110.

“India U19s batting looked high class … The future looks secured for the Indian Team… Yash Dhull looks exceptional,” Vaughan tweeted.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra also took to Twitter to share his view. “What an incredibly dominating performance by India U-19. Fourth consecutive final. Wow And this time…unlike the last few editions, our team has no first-class cricket experience (due to Covid). Let’s get the home #U19CWC #INDvAUS,” said Chopra.

India, undefeated in the tournament so far, posted a challenging 290 for 5. In reply, Australia were bowled out for 194 in 41.5 overs.