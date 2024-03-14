India’s WPI inflation eases to 0.2 pc in February

New Delhi: India’s inflation rate based on the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) eased to 0.2 per cent in February, from 0.27 percent in January, data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Thursday showed.

This is the third consecutive month of decline in the annual rate of WPI inflation, which had stood at 0.73 per cent in December.

Official figures show that there was a decline in the prices of fuel an power segment during February with the inflation rate at (-) 1.59 per cent inflation rate. The decline was due to a fall in the prices of petrol and diesel.

Similarly, the manufactured products group also recorded a fall in prices with the inflation rate working out to (-) 1.27 per cent.

There was a decline in the prices of textiles, chemical and paper products as well as processed foods during the month

However, there was a 4 per cent increase in the WPI prices in the food commodities segment.

The other goods that recorded an increase in inflation during Feb include natural gas, electricity, machinery & equipment and motor vehicles, trailers & semi-trailers etc.