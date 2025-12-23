Indigo cancels 50 flights at various airports on Tuesday

The flights have been cancelled from across airports, including Mumbai, Delhi, Varanasi, Pune, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Indore, and Patna, among others.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 23rd December 2025 6:00 pm IST
IndiGo flights
IndiGo flights

Mumbai: Domestic carrier IndiGo, which is being probed for massive operational disruption earlier this month, cancelled around 50 flights on Tuesday, according to the airline’s website.

The flights have been cancelled from across airports, including Mumbai, Delhi, Varanasi, Pune, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Indore, and Patna, among others.

The airline, however, did not provide any reason for these cancellations.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

As part of its winter schedule, IndiGo was initially allowed to operate 15,014 flights per week, or 2,144 per day, on domestic routes, which was 6 per cent more than the 14,158 flights it operated in its summer schedule of 2025.

However, following massive disruptions in operations that led to the cancellation of thousands of flights and caused severe hardships to lakhs of air passengers in the country, the government slashed its winter schedule by 10 per cent, or 214 flights per day.

Consequently, the airline cannot operate more than 1,930 flights per day, excluding international and cargo services.

Memory Khan Seminar

Following the large-scale flight cancellations, which at one point reached 1,600 in a single day, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) set up a 4-member probe panel to assess manpower planning, fluctuating rostering systems, and the airline’s preparedness to implement the latest duty period and rest norms for pilots.

The panel has already summoned and grilled IndiGo’s two top officials, Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers and Chief Operating Officer Isidre Porqueras, and its report is expected by this week.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 23rd December 2025 6:00 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button