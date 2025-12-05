IndiGo cancels over 400 flights at various airports on Friday

IndiGo has been grappling with operational disruptions due to cabin crew woes and other factors.

Press Trust of India |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 5th December 2025 10:04 am IST
An image of an IndiGo Flight used for representational purpose
Representational Image

Mumbai: IndiGo cancelled more than 400 flights, and a large number of flights were delayed at various airports on Friday, according to sources.

Hundreds of passengers faced hardships at the airports as flights were delayed for long periods.

The sources told PTI that over 220 flights, including departures and arrivals, were cancelled at the Delhi airport, while more than 100 were cancelled at the Bangalore airport.

90 flights cancelled in Hyderabad

At the Hyderabad airport, over 90 flights were cancelled, the sources said.

There were also cancellations at other airports, and many flights were delayed.

Centre, DGCA monitoring situation

The civil aviation ministry and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) are closely monitoring the situation regarding IndiGo flight disruptions that have been ongoing for the past few days.

On Thursday, IndiGo told the aviation regulator, the DGCA, that flight operations are expected to be fully stabilised by February 10, 2026.

