IndiGo CEO, COO file replies to DGCA show cause notices

The DGCA on Saturday had issued show cause notices to IndiGo's CEO and COO seeking explanations within 24 hours on the massive flight disruptions.

Mumbai: IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and COO Isidre Porqueras have filed replies to the show cause notices issued by the aviation safety regulator DGCA over the airline’s massive flight disruptions, an airline source said on Monday.

The two top executives of the airline were given until 6 pm on Monday to file replies to the notices.

“Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers and Chief Operating Officer Isidre Porqueras have filed replies to the show cause notice,” an IndiGo source confirmed to PTI.

The content of the response, however, was not immediately known.

The deadline was later extended to Monday, 6 pm, after the airline sought more time from the regulator.

For seven days in a row, IndiGo has witnessed significant operational disruptions, with hundreds of flight cancellations and delays, causing hardships to thousands of passengers.

In the notices sent to Elbers and Porqueras, the regulator said the large-scale operational failures indicate significant lapses in planning, oversight and resource management.

Porqueras is also the Accountable Manager of the airline.

“…as the CEO, you are responsible for ensuring effective management of the airline, but you have failed in your duty to ensure timely arrangements for conduct of reliable operations and the availability of requisite facilities to the passengers,” the regulator said in the notice sent to Elbers.

The notices mentioned that the primary cause of the flight disruptions is the non-provisioning of adequate arrangements to cater to the revised requirements for smooth implementation of the approved FDTL (Flight Duty Time Limitations) scheme for the airline.

