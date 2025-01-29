IndiGo cuts Prayagraj flight fares by 30-50% following govt intervention

New Delhi: With passengers shelling out exorbitant airfares for Prayagraj flights, the civil aviation ministry on Wednesday asked airlines to maintain reasonable ticket prices and sources said the country’s largest carrier IndiGo has reduced the fares to the city in the range of 30-50 per cent.

The development also came on a day when Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said airfares for Prayagraj flights are “exorbitantly high” and urged aviation watchdog DGCA to take steps to reduce the prices.

Also Read Maha Kumbh stampede claims 30 lives, over 60 injured

In the wake of the Kumbh Mela and resultant travel demand, airfares have surged for flights to Prayagraj and the civil aviation ministry had asked airlines to rationalise the ticket prices.

Today, I met airline representatives to review the adequacy of air connectivity to Prayagraj from across the country while ensuring reasonable fares during the once-in-144-years Maha Kumbh Mahotsav. Regular coordination meetings are being held to provide a seamless and… pic.twitter.com/H5DpHAppmj — Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu (@RamMNK) January 29, 2025

On Wednesday, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, along with Secretary V Vualnam, DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) Director General Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, and senior officials met airline representatives regarding Prayagraj flights.

They reviewed the “adequacy of air connectivity to Prayagraj from across the country while maintaining reasonable fares during the once in 144 years Maha Kumbh Mahotsav”, the ministry said in a post on X.

According to the ministry, regular coordination meetings have been held to provide a seamless and comfortable travel experience for millions of devotees attending the world’s largest religious gathering from January 13 to February 26, 2025.

In a post on X, Naidu also said he met airline representatives to review the adequacy of air connectivity to Prayagraj country while ensuring reasonable fares during the Maha Kumbh.

The sources said IndiGo has reduced the airfares for flights to Prayagraj in the range of 30-50 per cent.

There was no comment from the airline.

IndiGo’s fares for Delhi-Prayagraj flights from February to 16 is now a little over Rs 13,500. For January 31, the ticket price is over Rs 21,200 and the lowest is around Rs 9,000 for February 12, as per its website.

Currently, IndiGo, the country’s largest airline, operates services from Lucknow, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad to Prayagraj.

An Air India spokesperson said the airline is ramping up capacity to Prayagraj.

“We have introduced a special daily service from Mumbai on 28 January and are adding a second daily service from Delhi starting February 1. The addition of these flights will facilitate more convenient travel for air passengers headed to the Kumbh at affordable fares,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Air ticket prices are deregulated in the country and there is no cap or floor for the fares.

Earlier in the day, Joshi said the airfares being exorbitantly high has made it difficult for people to make travel plans to attend the Maha Kumbh.

“Keeping consumers interest in mind, we have written to @DGCAIndia to take steps to reduce the prices of the air fares,” he said in a post on X.

There were no immediate comments on the Prayagraj flight airfares from Air India, Akasa Air, and SpiceJet.

On Monday, the civil aviation ministry said steps are being taken to rationalise airfares for flights to Prayagraj and the number of flights has been increased to cater to the rising traffic demand.

Currently, there are 132 flights operating with about 80,000 monthly seats to Prayagraj from various Indian cities. Prayagraj is connected directly with 17 cities against eight in December 2024.

The ministry, on Monday, said Prayagraj is well connected with direct and connecting flights reaching 26 cities, including Srinagar and Visakhapatnam.

The Maha Kumbh, which started on January 13, will conclude on February 26.