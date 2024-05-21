IndiGo flight delayed after crew spots overbooked passenger standing at the back

“There was an error in the passenger boarding process from Mumbai to Varanasi, wherein a standby passenger was allotted a seat reserved for a confirmed passenger,” the airline said in a statement.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 21st May 2024 9:50 pm IST
UAE-India flights: Ticket prices drop after IndiGo withdraws fuel charge
IndiGo flight

Mumbai: In an unusual turn of events on Tuesday, an IndiGo flight operating from Mumbai to Varanasi was forced to return to the aerobridge at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) after the crew spotted an overbooked passenger in the flight just before take-off.

Also Read
Indigo flight stuck on runway at Hyderabad Airport

“There was an error in the passenger boarding process from Mumbai to Varanasi, wherein a standby passenger was allotted a seat reserved for a confirmed passenger,” the airline said in a statement.

“The error was noticed before departure, and the standby passenger was de-boarded. This led to a slight delay. IndiGo will take all measures to strengthen its operational processes. It regrets the inconvenience caused to the customers,” the statement added.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 21st May 2024 9:50 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button