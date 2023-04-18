IndiGo flight from Mumbai suffers tail strike while landing in Nagpur

A tail strike occurs when the tail or empennage of an aircraft hits the ground or any other stationary object during take-off or landing.

Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 18th April 2023 9:55 am IST
IndiGo flight

An Indigo flight 6E-203 from Mumbai flight suffered a tail strike during landing at Nagpur airport. The incident took place on April 14 as flight 6E 203 was on course to Nagpur from Mumbai.

“On 14th April 2023, flight 6E 203, from Mumbai had a tail strike while landing at Nagpur.

The aircraft was declared grounded at Nagpur airport for assessment and repairs.

The incident is being investigated in detail,” IndiGo said in a statement. No injuries were reported in the incident, the airlines said.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 18th April 2023 9:55 am IST
