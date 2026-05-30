IndiGo flight makes emergency landing at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: An IndiGo flight operating on the Bengaluru-Nagpur route made an emergency landing at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on Saturday, May 30, after the pilot detected a technical malfunction mid-flight.

Upon noticing the issue, the pilot alerted airport authorities at Shamshabad and diverted the aircraft for an emergency landing. The plane touched down safely, bringing relief to the 126 passengers on board.

Hyderabad airport emergency services were on standby as the aircraft landed. All passengers were reported safe.

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The incident is the latest in a series of technical snags involving IndiGo flights in recent months. In March 2026, flight 6E 579 operating from Visakhapatnam to Delhi suffered a technical snag shortly before landing, with a full emergency declared at Indira Gandhi International Airport. The pilots requested priority landing and the aircraft arrived safely.

Earlier that same month, a bird strike on flight 6E 437 from Gorakhpur to Bengaluru with 216 passengers caused damage near Varanasi, forcing an emergency landing.

In January 2025, another IndiGo flight had to make an emergency landing at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad after a technical problem, with 144 passengers on board.