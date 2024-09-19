Indigo flight takeoff from Hyderabad Airport delayed by 4 hrs; passengers fume

Hyderabad: The delay in the takeoff of an Indigo flight from Hyderabad Airport, officially known as Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), has left passengers fuming.

According to a report published in DC, the flight from Hyderabad to Colombo was delayed by four hours.

Aged and ailing passengers fume

Due to the delay, many passengers, especially the elderly and ailing, faced significant difficulties and expressed their frustration with the arrangements.

The flight, which was scheduled to take off from Hyderabad Airport at 11:45 a.m. on Monday, departed around 3:40 p.m.

Indigo flight stuck on runway at Hyderabad airport a few months ago

This is not the first time such an issue has occurred. Earlier in May, an Indigo flight 6E 6707 from Hyderabad to Cochin was stuck on the runway at RGIA due to a technical glitch and remained there for almost an hour.

Among the passengers on that flight were Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Legislators Tellam Venkatarao, Jare Adinarayana, Payam Venkateshwarlu, and followers Muvva Vijayababu and Tulluri Brahmaiah.

It remains to be seen what steps Indigo and Hyderabad Airport will take to prevent such flight delays in the future.