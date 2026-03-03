IndiGo operates 4 repatriation flights to Jeddah, Muscat next on list

IndiGo said it would start reinstating select flights to Muscat, Jeddah, Madinah, and Athens.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 3rd March 2026 6:16 pm IST
Passenger aircrafts at Kochi airport, Tuesday, March 3, 2026.
Passenger aircrafts at Kochi airport, Tuesday, March 3, 2026. (Source: PTI)

New Delhi: IndiGo on Tuesday, March 3, operated four repatriation flights to Jeddah and plans to have another flight to Muscat later in the day to bring back passengers stranded due to the Middle East conflict.

There are also plans to operate repatriation flights to cities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on March 4, depending on the local situation and required necessary approvals, the airline said in a statement.

After suspending flights to the Middle East and Europe due to the ongoing situation, IndiGo said it would start reinstating select flights to Muscat (Oman), Jeddah, Madinah (Saudi Arabia) and Athens (Greece).

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

The airline would operate a total of 26 flights to and from these four destinations.

“For all other stations, IndiGo is closely monitoring the situation and working with the relevant authorities for local slots and permits to progressively restore its operational schedule,” it said.

Regarding the repatriation flights for March 3, the airline said four such flights are now enroute to Jeddah and one is expected to be operated to/from Muscat, later in the day.

MS Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 3rd March 2026 6:16 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button