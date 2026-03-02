IndiGo to operate 10 relief flights from Jeddah on March 3

Air India Express also announced to resume its Gulf operations to and from Muscat starting Tuesday, March 3.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd March 2026 10:09 pm IST
New Delhi: IndiGo plans to operate 10 special relief flights from Jeddah to various Indian cities on March 3 to bring back passengers stranded due to the Middle East conflict.

The civil aviation ministry on Monday said it was closely monitoring the evolving airspace situation in parts of the Middle East and its impact on international flight operations.

“IndiGo has planned 10 special relief operations from Jeddah to India on 3 March, 2026, to facilitate the return of stranded passengers, subject to required approvals and prevailing airspace conditions. IndiGo is coordinating with the Consulate General of India at Jeddah for passenger facilitation,” the ministry said in a statement.

