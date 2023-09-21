IndiGo passenger held for trying to open emergency exit mid-air

Agartala: A passenger on an IndiGo flight was arrested on Thursday at the Agartala airport for allegedly trying to open the emergency exit door of the aircraft midair and misbehaving with the crew members, the police said.

Tripura police spokesman Jyotisman Das Chowdhury said that Biswajit Debnath (41) was flying on a Guwahati-Agartala IndiGo flight when he tried to open the emergency exit of the aircraft before his co-passengers pulled him back.

“When the crew members asked him to take his seat, Debnath misbehaved with them. The co-passengers alleged that Debnath was under the influence of drugs,” Das Chowdhury told IANS.

Debnath was arrested by the airport police after the flight landed at the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala.