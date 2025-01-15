IndiGo passenger slams airline for 5-hour delay in LinkedIn post

An IndiGo passenger recently shared his displeasure in a LinkedIn post, recounting his frustrating experience on a Kolkata (CCU) to Chennai (MAA) flight that was delayed by five hours on January 6.

Rhitam Bhattacharjee from Kolkata, West Bengal, criticized the airline for making passengers remain seated throughout the delay and expressed dissatisfaction with the compensation provided. “The CCU-MAA flight was delayed by an unacceptable 5 hours. To add insult to injury, the compensation offered was a paltry packet of chips and a single piece of cookie,” expressing his discontent with the customer services.

Bhattacharjee also adds how the staff of both flights displayed “unprofessional behaviour” and specifically named attendees from his return flight on January 12 who were “extremely rude and uncooperative”.

He also attached a video in his post from his first flight where passengers are seen yelling out at the air hostesses due to the long delay. “You are torturing us”, “Let’s all just get down from the plane” people can be heard shouting.

Bhattacharjee mentions how he has been a loyal customer of IndiGo but this experience has shocked him. He adds how being a low cost carrier is coming at the cost of customer satisfaction and ends the post by asking IndiGo to provide better training to its staff and take measures to improve customer experience.