IndiGo passengers left sweating in dark after power supply disruption on flight

Mumbai: Around 160 passengers on board an IndiGo Delhi-bound flight from Vadodara on the night of Sunday, May 17, were forced to sit in the dark, sweating profusely for half an hour, as the ground power unit supplying electricity to the aircraft malfunctioned before the departure, according to sources.

The aircraft, operating IndiGo flight 6E 657 (Vadodara-Delhi), was to depart at 8.40 pm.

At that time, the aircraft was receiving power from the ground power unit, but it conked out, an airport official said.

It took about 12-15 minutes for the engineers to fix the glitch in the GPU and another 15 minutes to restore power supply to the aircraft, he said.

“During these 30 minutes, there was complete darkness in the cabin, and with the AC also not functioning, the passengers were sweating badly,” the official said.

Also Read IndiGo passengers chant Jai Shri Ram after BJP wins in Bengal

There were some 160 passengers on board the aircraft, he added.

Meanwhile, IndiGo, in a late-night statement on Monday, said “IndiGo flight 6E 657 operating from Vadodara to Delhi on May 17 was delayed due to a technical snag. The issue was promptly resolved, and the aircraft proceeded to its destination soon thereafter.”

A GPU is equipment that plugs into an aeroplane when it is parked at the gate. It supplies the necessary electrical power to operate the aircraft’s lights, avionics, and air conditioning without needing to run its engines or onboard generator.

According to the live flight-tracking website flightradar24.com, the Vadodara-Delhi flight was scheduled to depart at 8.40, but it could depart for its destination at 10 pm, after a delay of 1.20 minutes.