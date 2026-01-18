Indigo Pilot surprises daughter with Gen Alpha announcement in flight

An IndiGo pilot has won over the internet as he made a special Gen Alpha announcement while his daughter was onboard the flight from Mumbai to Nagpur.

The pilot, Gurdish Singh, posted a reel on Instagram which was captioned, “My passengers were my daughter and her grade 6 classmates, headed for a school trip. So I welcomed them with Gen-alpha vibes.”

In the reel, Singh is heard making the necessary in flight announcement before saying, “So the reason I am talking to you from the cabin today is because of a very special person. My little princess, my daughter, is onboard today with her classmates heading to a school trip. She didn’t know that so I decided to surprise her.”

The Indigo pilot then used the Gen Alpha slang for further further announcement and said “I’m sliding into the quick vibe check. So grab your snacks, chill in your seat, and vibe out while we cruise at about 36,000 feet. My crew will make sure we vibe good up here.”

Singh gently reminded his daughter, “And Karam, please behave – your dad’s flying this plane.”

Social media reaction

Most social media users reacted to the reel positively and said that Singh is the “Coolest Dad”. One user said, “The coolest Gen alpha Dad”; a second user said, “Haha karam has the best dad”.

A third user said, “Amazing, hope all angels have father like him , also sons have father like him”; “So cute” said a fourth