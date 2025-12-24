IndiGo says fully prepared to cater to holiday season traffic demand

New Delhi: The country’s largest airline, IndiGo, which faced massive operational disruptions earlier this month, on Wednesday said it is fully prepared to cater to the demand during the holiday season.

The airline, which has reduced its winter schedule by 10 per cent following the civil aviation ministry’s directive in the wake of the disruptions, also said that with forecasts indicating a harsher winter ahead, it remains committed to ensuring reliability and minimising disruptions.

“IndiGo, after having fully stabilised its operations since 09 December 2025, has been steadily adding capacity, within government guidelines. We have been consistently operating 2,100- 2,200 flights and carrying over 1 million customers every 3 days,” it said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare said the ministry has received around 100 complaints related to IndiGo ticket cancellations.