IndiGo to introduce business class in flights this year

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd May 2024 5:23 pm IST
IndiGo to introduce business class in flights this year
IndiGo airlines

New Delhi: The country’s largest airline IndiGo, on Thursday, May 23, said it will introduce business class in the flights on the busiest routes this year.

Details on the product, offering launch date, and routes will be unveiled around its 18th anniversary in August.

Also Read
Google’s parent company Alphabet earned over Rs 2.5 lakh per second in Q1

“In a groundbreaking move to redefine business travel in India, IndiGo, India’s most preferred airline, announces the plan to launch a tailor-made business product for India’s busiest and business routes,” the airline said in a release.

MS Education Academy

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said it is constantly looking at innovating service offerings.

“We believe, as India gears up to become the third largest economy in the world, it’s our privilege to provide the New India even more options to choose from as they travel business. We are excited with this new phase and tailor-made product in IndiGo’s evolution and strategy and aim to further give wings to the nation, by connecting people and aspirations,” he said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd May 2024 5:23 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button