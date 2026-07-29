IndiGo to pay Rs 35K to Hyderabad man for burst liquor bottle

Hyderabad: Rejecting its offer of a Rs 500 voucher, the Hyderabad District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-III has directed IndiGo Airlines to pay Rs 35,000 to a passenger whose premium liquor bottle burst on a flight.

In addition, the Commission ordered the airline to pay the complainant compensation for mental agony caused and litigation costs, according to a report by News Meter.

Damage despite warning

The complainant, Vinith, travelled from Delhi to Chennai on an IndiGo flight on September 3, 2025.

Before checking in his baggage, the Yusufguda resident said he had informed the Indigo staff about a premium “White and Blue” liquor bottle worth Rs 35,000. He said he had warned them that it was a fragile item.

Once he landed in Chennai, Vinith alleged that he found the bottle was broken as soon as he collected his luggage. The broken bottle had soiled the rest of his belongings.

He then reached out to the airline but said he didn’t get any response. Responding to his email, the airline acknowledged that the bottle was properly packed but insisted that it was their policy that passengers carried fragile items at their own risk.

It also offered him a Rs 500 voucher.

Vinith issued them a legal notice and approached the Consumer Commission. IndiGo representatives did not appear before the Commission during the proceedings, said the report.

In all, the Commission directed IndiGo to pay Rs 35,000 towards the value of the damaged liquor bottle along with 9% annual interest.

It awarded Vinith another Rs 15,000 as compensation for the passenger’s mental agony and Rs 5,000 towards litigation costs.