IndiGo to use fatigue analysis tool for pilots

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th September 2023 9:53 pm IST
IndiGo targets 100 mn passengers in FY24: CEO Pieter Elbers
Representative image

New Delhi: The country’s largest airline IndiGo will introduce a tool to detect fatigue among pilots using real time data and predictive analytics, amid rising concerns about fatigue issues among the cockpit crew.

Peoples Career

IndiGo has partnered with the Thales Group as an early adopter of their fatigue analysis tool, whereby the airline will conduct a proof-of-concept trial for its technology-driven interface to assess pilot alertness levels over the next few months.

Also Read
DGCA slaps Rs 30 lakh fine on IndiGo for frequent tail strikes

“This initiative is to develop a fatigue detection model that offers detailed insights into demographic data, including routes, pairings, crew profiles, and more, going beyond traditional scheduling-focused bio-mathematical models.

MS Education Academy

“The programme will use real-time data, historical information, and predictive analytics, with all data collected being de-identified,” the carrier said in a statement on Wednesday.

The issue of fatigue among pilots is in focus following the death of an IndiGo pilot recently. The pilot collapsed and died at the boarding gate at Nagpur airport last week as he was preparing to operate a flight from that city to Pune.

“We remain committed to our pilots’ well-being, ensuring their health and mental well-being, ultimately enhancing passenger safety,” the airline said in the statement on Wednesday.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th September 2023 9:53 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button