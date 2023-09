New Delhi: An IndiGo flight from Lucknow to Abu Dhabi suffered a hydraulic system issue and made an emergency landing at the Delhi airport on Saturday, according to a source.

The flight 6E 093 had more than 150 people onboard, the source in the know said.

The source said the aircraft had a hydraulic system issue and later landed safely at the Delhi airport.

There was no immediate comment from IndiGo on the incident.