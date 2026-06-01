Indiramma houses are for all, including tribals: CM Revanth launches Phase 2

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy instructed the chief secretary and all district collectors that there shouldn’t be a single hut in any Adivasi or Lambada hamlet in a year, and that Indiramma houses should be constructed to cover all the tribals across the state.

He directed that a special drive has to be conducted to ensure that no tribal is left without a pukka house by this time next year, and that Indiramma houses should be sanctioned on a war-footing for tribals across the state.

He also said that the tribals should be allowed to build Reinforced Cement Concrete (RCC) roofs for Indiramma houses that were built a couple of decades ago, where the walls were intact, but the roofs had become damaged.

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The chief minister performed a housewarming ceremony of 28 Indiramma houses built for Adivasis belonging to the Kolam tribe in Kothari gram panchayat of Kerameri mandal on Monday, June 1.

Revanth Reddy, accompanied by Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Women and Child Welfare Minister Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka, Labour Minister G Vivek Venkatswamy and Tourism and Culture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao and Asifabad MLA Kova Laxmi, tasted the rotis prepared by the Adivasis at their newly constructed Indiramma houses.

A total of 226 houses were sanctioned for Kothari (Kolam Penta), out of which 28 houses have been constructed as of Monday.

The chief minister interacted with the members of the Kalam tribe, which is among the Primitive Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs).

Atram Susheela said that the Anganwadi centre in her village had no teacher or helper. She also brought to the notice of the chief minister that there was a drinking water problem in the village. He immediately instructed the Kumram Bheem Asifabad District Collector to address the issues.

Addressing a public meeting in Kagaznagar later, Revanth Reddy reminded that 21,000 Indiramma houses were sanctioned exclusively for tribals in the state in the first phase, in addition to 4.5 lakh houses that were sanctioned during the first phase of the Indiramma housing scheme.

He also urged all the MLAs in the 10 assembly constituencies of the erstwhile Adilabad district that, irrespective of political party affiliations, they needed to give data on all the tribals not having pukka houses, so that Indiramma houses could be constructed for them.

He also ordered that by September 17 housewarming ceremonies of another 1 lakh Indiramma houses (under the first phase) have to be performed.

Revanth Reddy also announced the launch of the second phase of Indiramma houses across the state on the occasion, with 2.5 lakh Indiramma houses sanctioned on the occasion.

The chief minister laid foundation stones for development works for Rs 112 crore on the occasion.