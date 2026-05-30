Telangana CM to launch phase 2 of Indiramma houses from Asifabad on June 1

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will perform house-warming ceremony of 28 Indiramma houses built for Adivasis belonging to the Kolam tribe in Kothari village of Kerameri mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district on Monday

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 30th May 2026 6:56 pm IST|   Updated: 30th May 2026 7:04 pm IST
Political leader speaking at a public event in India, addressing social issues and engaging with the comm.
A Revanth Reddy (left), Indiramma house model (right)

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will be launching the second phase of Indiramma housing scheme at a public meeting in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district on Monday, June 1.

Before the event, the chief minister will perform a house-warming ceremony of 28 Indiramma houses built for Adivasis belonging to the Kolam tribe in Kothari village of Kerameri mandal under the first phase of the scheme.

The official launch of the second phase of Indiramma housing scheme and the public meeting will be held at Kagaznagar X Roads.

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Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and other cabinet ministers are expected to attend the event.

Under the second phase of Indiramma housing scheme, the state government will be sanctioning 2.5 lakh houses, with each assembly constituency being allotted 2,000 houses.

In addition to these houses, the state government will soon sanction 1 lakh Indiramma houses under the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits, for which the modalities are being worked out.

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In the first phase of the Indiramma housing scheme, 4.5 lakh Indiramma houses were sanctioned across the state, with each assembly constituency allotted between 4,000 and 5,500 houses.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 30th May 2026 6:56 pm IST|   Updated: 30th May 2026 7:04 pm IST

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