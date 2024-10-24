Indiramma housing committees: Telangana HC issues notices to key officials

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court issued notices to key officials regarding the formation of Indiramma Committees, which are intended to implement the Indiramma Indlu scheme.

Justice Nagesh Bheemakapa directed the secretary of the Roads and Buildings department, the managing director of Telangana Housing Corporation Ltd, and the Union secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to explain why these committees were constituted without consulting gram sabhas and ward committees.

They are required to respond by October 28.

Writ petition by Nirmal BJP MLA

The notices were prompted by a writ petition from Alleti Maheshwar Reddy, a BJP MLA from Nirmal, who challenged Government Order 33 (GO 33).

This order allows for the establishment of Indiramma Committees at both gram panchayat and municipal ward levels but does so without involving local governance bodies.

Reddy’s counsel argued that the committees’ members are nominated by Mandal Parishad Development Officers (MPDOs) or municipal commissioners in consultation with district ministers, which undermines the role of gram sabhas in decision-making processes related to scheme implementation.

The petition contends that this approach is arbitrary and violates constitutional provisions as well as the Panchayat Raj Act.