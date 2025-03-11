Indiramma housing: Minister Ponguleti orders probe into complaints

Hyderabad: Telangana Housing minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has directed officials to immediately investigate complaints regarding the Indiramma housing scheme, where eligible beneficiaries claim they have not received houses despite meeting the criteria.

The minister emphasized the need for transparency in the selection process and warned against any irregularities that might lead to ineligible individuals receiving houses.

During a review meeting with senior officials of the Housing Department at his chambers in the Secretariat, minister Reddy stressed that complaints about eligible beneficiaries not receiving houses should be addressed promptly at the local level.

Selection process must be transparent: Ponguleti

He reiterated that the selection process must be transparent and that only deserving candidates should be allocated houses.

The minister noted that during the village meetings held in the third week of January, applications for Indiramma houses were processed, and beneficiaries were selected.

However, he pointed out that despite these efforts, issues persisted in 562 villages. Reddy instructed officials to rectify these shortcomings and ensure that only eligible candidates are identified.

“If a beneficiary is found ineligible, the construction of their house should be canceled, regardless of its current stage,” he told officials.

Minister stresses on using technology

Minister Reddy also emphasized the importance of leveraging technology to streamline the selection process and ensure fairness.

The meeting was attended by Housing Secretary Jyothi Buddha Prakash and Housing Corporation MD Gautam.

In a related development, minister Reddy has been addressing concerns about the allocation of houses under the Indiramma scheme, where some individuals with agricultural land have reportedly been allocated houses.

This has led to protests from those who lost both agricultural land and homes, questioning why they were not provided with Indiramma houses despite their eligibility.

The minister has assured that those who missed out will be considered in the next phase of allocations.