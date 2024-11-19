‘Indiramma Rajyam’ aims to empower one crore women: Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy highlighted the goal of the “Indiramma Rajyam” initiative, which aims to make one crore women financially independent.

He explained that this is a key part of the government’s efforts to empower women, inspired by Indira Gandhi’s belief that “Women are symbols of India’s strength.”

The CM made this statement while paying tribute to Indira Gandhi, India’s first female Prime Minister, on her birth anniversary, which is observed as National Integration Day on November 19. After finishing an election campaign in Maharashtra, he returned to Hyderabad to mark the occasion.

In his speech, the CM praised Indira Gandhi for her strong leadership and her efforts to bring about reforms to help the poor and empower women. He explained that Telangana’s “Indiramma Rajyam” program continues her work by focusing on providing economic opportunities for women across the state.

Reddy also praised the launch of Indira Mahila Shakti Bhavans in 22 districts and the 4,000 women’s groups that are setting up solar power plants, a new initiative that sets a national example for women’s leadership in renewable energy.

The Chief Minister concluded by wishing everyone a happy National Integration Day, encouraging people to follow the values of unity and progress that Indira Gandhi promoted.