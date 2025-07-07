Indiscipline, factionalism, revolts are hurting Congress in Karnataka; the future is tense

The Karnataka Congress is facing challenges due to a power struggle between Chief Minister Siddharamaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. Many in the party predict a potential change of guard. The growing speculation about Shivakumar replacing Chief Minister Siddharamaiah has created an atmosphere of uncertainty. The ruling Congress is struggling with internal conflicts, a lack of discipline, and factionalism among its members, adding to the intrigue.

Rumours are gaining momentum, primarily as senior leaders, such as G. Parameshwara, have publicly acknowledged significant discontent within the party. While Siddharamaiah attempts to do some damage control, the Shivakumar camp is openly lobbying for a leadership change, claiming it could occur within the next three months.

Peace sought for 3 months

The reason for the next three-month time limit is intriguing. Insiders claim that the power struggle is now in the open. Additionally, Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain, a staunch supporter of DK, has claimed that around 100 MLAs are in favour of a leadership change. DK, as the state party president, has issued disciplinary action against him. The Congress had deputed and said there was no change in leadership last week. Although a temporary ceasefire may be in place, the potential for change remains.

The Congress came to power in the 2023 assembly polls. There was a buzz that both leaders were contenders for the top post. The high Command floated a two-and-a-half-year rotational formula, which was acceptable. Accordingly, Siddharamaiah will complete two and a half years as Chief Minister of Karnataka by November this year. He will also celebrate his 25 years of leadership.

Siddharamaiah is OBC leader

Siddharamaiah is recognised for his extensive experience in administration and his strong support from the OBC community. With the Bihar elections approaching at the end of the year, the Congress leadership is keen to maintain stability by not disturbing Siddharamaiah, an important OBC leader. His administration is known for offering freebies, appeasing Muslims, and dividing the Hindu community.

On the other hand, Shivakumar is known as ‘Mr. Fixit’. DK is the ‘go-to’ man, and the Congress leadership has used him in dealing with dissidents in other Congress-ruled states as well.

DK is valued for his able leadership and organisational skills, as well as his financial resources and ability to manage internal dissent. Both leaders have their contributions to the Congress. The party needs them in times of crisis.

Caste plays vital role

Besides DK, other candidates are also vying for the post. The Lingayat community’s Minister, MB Patil, also aspires for the top job.

Shivakumar represents the Vokkaliga community, while Siddharamaiah, from the Kuruba community, is a significant OBC figure.

Alarmed at the dissident activity, Chief Minister Siddharamaiah has warned his ministers to maintain confidentiality regarding internal party matters in a recent cabinet meeting, warning of stern action. Shivakumar, resigned to his fate, publicly said, “Whatever the party and High Command want will happen,” adding, “What option do I have? I have to stand by him and support him.” However, his camp continues to chant “DK for CM.”

Meanwhile, the BJP, eyeing an opportunity to come back to power, is predicting a mid-term poll, asserting that the Congress government is likely to collapse soon.

Siddharamaiah has dismissed any suggestions of a leadership change, and the Congress high command has also ruled out such a possibility. A day after Congress leader Randeep Surjewala stated that there would be no moves for leadership change. Following meetings with legislators and leaders, the Chief Minister asserted, “There will be no change in the Chief Minister in Karnataka.”

Siddharamaiah wishes to complete term

Currently, Siddharamaiah remains confident that he will serve the full five-year term. His strong declaration and warning were intended not only to silence dissent but also to convey a message of stability to the public, party workers, and the Congress leadership. Replacing Siddharamaiah is not easy for the Congress leadership as he could split the party.

The Congress leadership must be careful in handling the situation in Karnataka. If Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi had promised DK a rotational chief minister role, it would be hard to refuse him now. The High Command must fulfill the promises made after the elections to resolve the chief minister issue. If they don’t, Karnataka could face the same problems as Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. In both states, the claim was between two influential state leaders, and the High Command had promised a rotational chief minister; however, when the time came, they were unable to fulfill the promise.

Shivakumar, a major candidate for the Chief Minister position, agreed to serve as Deputy Chief Minister under Siddharamaiah in 2023. He was also appointed the head of the party’s state unit to calm him down, a post he does not want to relinquish.

Indiscipline, factionalism, and revolts have been ongoing challenges in Karnataka, and the Congress party has consistently sought a viable solution to address these issues. The party is unable to decide on aspirants from various castes.

The party’s leadership faces a dilemma in effectively tackling the recurring political crises that often emerge.