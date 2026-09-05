Indore Bajrang Dal gives meat shop owner 3 days to vacate

Indore: Bajrang Dal threatened a Muslim meat shop owner to either remove or relocate, citing the construction of a Ganesh pandal and a nearby temple.

The incident occurred in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city. The Hindutva supporters visited the meat shop owner, threatening him to leave the premises within three days or face “consequences.”

Even as the shop owner, an elderly Muslim man, tries to explain the short notice and the loss he would incur, it falls on deaf ears.

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“You have three days. If the administration fails to address this issue and your shop is still here, we know what to do,” one of them allegedly threatened the shopkeeper.

According to them, the meat shop is situated within a 50-meter radius of the temple and the Ganesh pandal.

“Mandir ke paas mein ande ki dukaan bhi nahi honi chahiye. Chicken aur mutton tho bahuit door ki baath hai. Aap kisi masjid ke paas daaru ki dukaan kholne doge kya? Agar koi suwar kat raha hai aapke masjid ke daayre mein tho kya aap bardaash karoge?” one of them asks.

Speaking to Madhya Pradesh Express, which also posted the video (click here), a Banjrang Dal member claimed the shop does not have a valid license to operate. “If the shop does not relocate, we will remove it. We have informed the local administration about our decision,” he said.