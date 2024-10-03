Indore police cancel Garba event following ‘love jihad’ allegations

Indore police cancelled the permission granted for a Garba event that was scheduled to take place in the Bhanwarkuan area, after a complaint by members of a far right-wing Hindu organisation Bajrang Dal, prompting a significant outrage.

The event, organized by a Firoz Khan, for the past 15 years was cancelled following complaints from the local Bajrang Dal leaders. They alleged that ‘love jihad’ was being conducted under the pretext of the Garba event.

Love jihad is a conspiracy theory promoted by right-wing Hindutva activists purporting that Muslim men target Hindu women by entering into ‘romantic’ relationships, with the alleged primary motive being “conversion” to Islam.

In response to these complaints, local police took action and started raiding the event, evicting the participants by dismantling tents and the banners that advertised the events.

Garba is an Indian traditional dance form celebrated during the Navratri festival.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has consistently raised rhetorical questions on ‘love jihad’ during Navratri festivals, especially in states like Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

As this year’s Navratri festival will begin on Thursday, and until Saturday, October 12, there have been numerous reports of BJP leaders and right-wing members demanding to check identity cards at these events to ensure that Muslims do not participate.

On Monday, September 30, a statement made by BJP district president Chintu Verma in Indore sparked outrage as he ordered Garba Pandal owners that attendees of Navaratri events should be asked to “sip gaumutra” (cow urine) before being allowed inside.

He further said, ”Aadhaar card can be edited. However, if a person is a Hindu, he will enter the Garba pandal only after aachaman of cow urine and there is no question of refusing it.”