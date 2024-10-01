Entry only if they drink Gau Mutra: MP BJP Leader to Garba pandal owners

A statement made by Bharatiya Janata Party district president Chintu Verma in Indore has sparked outrage as he ordered Garba Pandal owners that attendees during the upcoming Navratri festival should “sip gaumutra” (cow urine) before being allowed inside.

Verma made this comment during a press briefing on Monday, where he asserted that this rite must help to screen out non-Hindus from participating in the festivities. He said, “If a person is a Hindu, he will enter inside Garba pandal after aachaman of cow urine and there is no problem at all for refusing that,” he added.

Verma justified his statement by stating that this practice referred to as “aachaman,” is significant in Sanatan culture and that a true Hindu would not refuse such a condition for entry into these religious celebrations.

He further said”Aadhaar card can be edited. However, if a person is a Hindu, he will enter the Garba pandal only after aachaman of cow urine and there is no question of refusing it.”

Ruling BJP leader in Indore, Chintu Verma's bizarre suggestion to check entry of unwanted elements at Garba pandals. "Allow entry only to those who sip gau mutra (cow urine) at pandals' entry. Every Hindu will sip gau mutra." @NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard @santwana99 pic.twitter.com/lqXIzqbt92 — Anuraag Singh (@anuraag_niebpl) September 30, 2024

This statement has received instant criticism, including from the Congress, the opposition party, with some claiming that the BJP is using such comments as a tactic for political polarization. Congress spokesperson, Neelabh Shukla also criticized the BJP stating that when there are big issues like cow shelter’s condition they are just focusing on cow urine.

Reacting to criticism of Shukla on Tuesday Chintu Verma said, “Yesterday, I expressed my thoughts with pure intentions, but many people from Congress turned it into a controversy…”