Indulge in a lavish stay at Shah Rukh Khan’s LA mansion

Mumbai: Bollywood’s beloved superstar, Shah Rukh Khan, stands among the highest-earning actors worldwide. Known for his charismatic screen presence and opulent lifestyle, King Khan also boasts ownership of an exquisite mansion in Hollywood’s prestigious Beverly Hills. For those curious about experiencing his lavish lifestyle firsthand, here’s an opportunity: you can now rent Shah Rukh Khan’s magnificent vacation mansion.

A Royal Stay in Shah Rukh Khan’s Mansion

Imagine stepping into the world of Bollywood royalty by staying at Shah Rukh Khan’s grand mansion. This luxurious property can be yours to experience for a princely sum of Rs. 2 lakh per night. In 2019, Shah Rukh Khan himself unveiled a series of captivating images of this opulent abode on Airbnb, showcasing the splendor and comfort it offers.

According to Architectural Digest, the mansion, aptly named the Beverly Hills Luxury Chateau, is a testament to Shah Rukh Khan’s extravagant lifestyle.

Finally the California sun is out….it’s time for the Pool…maybe should dress right for it now at my @airbnb villa in LA #Ad #LAonAirbnb pic.twitter.com/PPmRHQLL4u — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 5, 2019

More About King Khan’s LA Home

Set in the heart of Beverly Hills, this luxury chateau exudes elegance and sophistication. The property features six spacious bedrooms, each equipped with jacuzzis, ensuring a relaxing stay for all guests. The outdoor amenities are equally impressive, boasting private cabanas, a shimmering pool, and a private tennis court, perfect for those who enjoy an active lifestyle or simply wish to unwind in style.

🧵 A thread about the luxury properties owned by “King Khan” across the globe…



Shah Rukh Khan's villa in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California 🇺🇲 pic.twitter.com/LWIOFp6Bxq — Am!ra 🇵🇹 (@iamamiramia) June 10, 2024

The mansion’s location is unparalleled, situated just a five-minute walk from iconic spots like Santa Monica, Rodeo Drive, and West Hollywood. This prime location allows guests to explore some of the most glamorous parts of Los Angeles with ease.

In 2017, Shah Rukh Khan reminisced about his time spent at this villa, sharing heartfelt memories of moments with his family. The mansion is not just a symbol of luxury but also a place filled with cherished memories and personal significance for the superstar. It’s these personal touches and the grandeur of the property that make it a unique and unforgettable place to stay.

On the work front, SRK is gearing up for his next film, ‘King’, which is already generating buzz among his fans. The film is set to feature his daughter, Suhana Khan, marking her acting debut alongside her father.