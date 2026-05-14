Industry in shock as iBOMMA returns, new movies leaked again

Hyderabad: The return of piracy website iBOMMA has once again shocked the Telugu film industry. The website, which had stopped working after the arrest of alleged operator Immadi Ravi, is now back online with fresh domains and new movie uploads.

Many in the industry believed the piracy issue had ended after Ravi’s arrest by Hyderabad Cyber Crime police. At that time, several domains linked to iBOMMA and Bappam TV were blocked, and the websites became inactive for months. However, the sudden comeback of these piracy platforms has now created fresh tension in Tollywood.

New Movies Appearing Within Hours

The biggest concern for filmmakers is that newly released Telugu movies are reportedly appearing on piracy websites within hours of theatrical release. Along with iBOMMA, websites like Bappam TV and MovieRulz are also said to be active again.

Industry insiders say this is causing huge financial losses to producers, distributors, and theatre owners. Small-budget films are getting affected the most because audiences are choosing free pirated versions instead of visiting theatres.

Is Ravi Connected To The Comeback?

Another major question being discussed online is whether Ravi has any connection to the website’s return. Ravi is currently out on bail, and the website becoming active again during this period has raised several doubts.

Police are reportedly investigating whether the same network is behind the new operations or if another group has taken control using the iBOMMA name. Experts say piracy operators are using foreign servers, mirror domains, VPN services, and Telegram channels to avoid detection.

The comeback of piracy websites has become a serious concern for the Telugu film industry at a time when theatres are already struggling after the rise of OTT platforms. Theatre owners say high ticket prices, poor theatre experience in some areas, and easy online access to pirated content are hurting collections badly.

Film industry members are now demanding stricter anti-piracy laws and stronger cyber enforcement. Authorities are also considering tougher action against people who upload and distribute pirated movie content online.