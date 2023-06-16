Infant dies after being throw on floor by drunk father

Kaushambi: A 25-year-old man allegedly killed his one-and-a-half-month-old son by throwing him on the ground in an inebriated condition here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Kesariya village on Thursday night, they said.

The accused, Ravi Maurya married Muskan about a year ago. However, the couple had arguments over Maurya’s alcohol consumption on several occasions, SHO (Saini) Subhash Chandra said

Around 15 days ago, another heated argument broke out between them and Muskan went to her aunt’s house.

Muskan refused to return with him and Maurya forcibly brought his son back to his house.

On Thursday, after reaching the house in an inebriated state Maurya forcefully threw his hungry and crying son on the ground, the SHO said.

Due to this, the baby died on the spot and Maurya fled from the spot, he said.

After getting information, Muskan reached the house and with the help of villagers, broke open the door and informed the police, he said.

On the complaint of the woman, a case of murder has been registered against Maurya. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, the SHO said

Efforts are on to arrest the accused, he said.