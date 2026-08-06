Mumbai: Several Bollywood stars have roots that trace back to present-day Pakistan, with families displaced during the 1947 Partition. From Shah Rukh Khan and Dilip Kumar to Sanjay Dutt, their ancestral connections continue to spark interest on both sides of the border. Now, a Pakistani influencer has gone viral after visiting the ancestral home of Sanjay Dutt’s father, legendary actor Sunil Dutt.

Pakistani content creator Sameel Atif recently travelled to Naara Khadda village in Jhelum, where Sunil Dutt was born before partition. Sharing a video and photos of the house, the influencer offered fans a rare glimpse of the place where the veteran actor spent his early childhood.

The video has struck an emotional chord online, with social media users praising the effort. While one user commented, “This is how we all used to be before Partition,” another wrote, “So wholesome. This is why I pay the internet bill.” Many others simply called the moment “amazing.”

Sanjay Dutt has often spoken about his father’s emotional connection to his birthplace. During a television appearance, the actor revealed that Sunil Dutt would fondly remember his village in Jhelum and often say, “Pakistan is my home,” expressing his wish to visit it once again.

Sunil Dutt was born on June 6, 1929, in Jhelum, Punjab, British India (now in Pakistan). During the Partition, a Muslim friend named Yakub reportedly risked his life to save the Dutt family from the violence, a memory that Sunil Dutt cherished throughout his life.