Influencer Mad Sandhu passes away after shooting in Amritsar

Hyderabad: Punjabi makeup artist and social media influencer Mad Sandhu has passed away after unidentified attackers opened fire on him in Amritsar on Saturday evening. Police said they have obtained leads in the case and are working to arrest those responsible.

Sandhu, whose real name was Madhusudan, was known for his makeup work and presence on social media. He also spoke openly in support of LGBTQ+ rights, making advocacy a part of his public identity alongside his work as a creator.

According to Commissioner of Police Harmanbir Singh Gill, Sandhu had given his car for washing when the attack took place. He was the son of a retired Punjab Police sub-inspector and lived in a residential colony under the jurisdiction of Amritsar Rural police. Gill said investigators had found “solid leads” and expected to apprehend those involved soon.

Police have registered an FIR after recording statements from Sandhu’s family. The identity of the attackers and the motive behind the shooting remain under investigation.

While reports have referred to an earlier controversy involving Sandhu’s social media content, investigators are examining whether it has any connection to the killing. No confirmed link has been established in the reports available so far. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.