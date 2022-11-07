Infosys BPM invites job applications from freshers – Apply online

Hyderabad: Infosys Business process management (BPM) company has invited job applications from freshers to fill process executive vacancies.

In order to be eligible for the openings, the candidates must have customer service voice skills. Apart from it, they must hold a graduation degree.

The selected candidates will have the responsibilities of handling calls, dealing with clients for troubleshooting their queries, meeting daily targets, etc.

Though Infosys mentioned ‘Pune’ as the vacancy location, it has also made it clear that the location of the job is subject to business requirements.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website of Infosys (click here).

Infosys BPM

It is a business process management subsidiary of Infosys which was set up in April 2002. Headquartered in Bengaluru, it is one of the leading outsourcing companies.

Initially, the company was started as a joint venture between Infosys and Citi Bank. However, in 2006, Infosys bought the shares of Citi Bank in the BPM subsidiary and become the sole owner of the company.

As of March last year, 46130 employees were working in the company.

Parent company Infosys

It is an Indian multinational information technology company headquartered in Bengaluru.

The company which was founded by seven engineers in Pune, Maharashtra is currently, the second-largest IT company in India. In terms of market capitalization, it is India’s fourth-largest company.