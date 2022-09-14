Infosys comes cracking down on dual employment, warns termination

Bengaluru: Indian IT major, Infosys has come cracking down on moonlighting (dual employment) and warned employees if found out, it could lead to termination of services, sources said on Tuesday.

However, since the job market is still hot in Bengaluru despite fears of US recession and the IT giant’s diktat is not going to affect moonlighting by its employees.

The techies including those who are employed in the IT giant, explain that until the work from home option is there, the Infy’s diktat won’t work. The start-ups and unicorns are heads over heels for talent and skilled professionals, they say.

Not only Infosys, other major IT companies won’t be able to detect the activity. Employees explain that they will switch over to other assignments by start-ups, who are flexible. They want to poach the talent in the first place, the skilled employees are in commanding position to take the attractive offer.

“We can manage both the work. When it is not affecting the work, the respective companies should not have problem,” a software professional maintained.

Infosys insiders confirmed the stern mail by the company, warning them not to take up any other job while working for the company recently.

Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji has tweeted earlier that moonlighting is cheating plain and simple.

There is a lot of chatter about people moonlighting in the tech industry. This is cheating – plain and simple. — Rishad Premji (@RishadPremji) August 20, 2022

Infosys, which making good offers to employees is worried with the competition by start-ups in future and its standard policies won’t allow the flexibility start-ups have got, which will face excel or perish situation.

The trend is gift of the Corona pandemic. Now, most of companies are asking employees to come to office twice in a week. The recent rains have compelled the workers to work from home in Bengaluru. Moonlighting is not a question of morality, it’s about efficiency of a professional, explained a start-up founder.